BRIEF-Cutera names Darren W. Alch, vice president, general counsel and secretary
* Cutera names Darren W. Alch, vice president, general counsel and secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Sept 27 Research In Motion Ltd : * RIM CEO Thorsten Heins says BlackBerry 10 will proliferate
into mid-tier of smartphone market by this time next year * RIM CEO Thorsten Heins says display in full touchscreen
BlackBerry 10 device exceeds that of Apple's iPhone 5 * RIM CEO Thorsten Heins says have fully transitioned to
BlackBerry 7; likely made up 99.99 percent of handset sales in quarter * RIM CEO Heins says last week's Europe service disruption
was not an "outage"; all messages got delivered * RIM CEO Heins says still investing in BlackBerry network,
not saving capex there
* Cutera names Darren W. Alch, vice president, general counsel and secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017