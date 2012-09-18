Sept 18 Research In Motion Ltd said on Tuesday a service disruption that affected I nternet browsing f or s ome BlackBerry users on T- Mobile USA's network had b een resolved.

T-Mobile, the fourth-biggest U.S. mobile service provider, earlier on Tuesday said some of its BlackBerry smartphone users were unable to use the device for emails or Internet browsing.

The partial service disruption was limited to customers of the BlackBerry 9900 and did not affect phone call services and text messaging, according to T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom.

"RIM and T-Mobile worked closely together to identify the problem which has now been resolved," said a R IM s pokesman in an email.

The outage did not appear to affect T-Mobile's bigger rivals Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc.

Shares of RIM closed 2. 3 percent higher at $7.42 on Tuesday on the N asdaq. Its Toronto-listed shares closed up 2.4 percent at C$7.24.