By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, Sept 6
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Money market pioneer Bruce Bent
and others involved in the management of Reserve Primary Fund
have reached a settlement worth at least $54.5 million in a
shareholder lawsuit stemming from the fund's collapse at the
height of the financial crisis.
The accord, disclosed in papers filed late Friday in U.S.
District Court in Manhattan, comes less than two weeks before
the five-year anniversary of when the one-time $62 billion fund
"broke the buck" after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc.
"We are very pleased to have reached this hard-fought
settlement, which is an excellent result for investors," said
John Browne, a lawyer for the investors.
The class action lawsuit was filed soon after Reserve
Primary Fund disclosed on Sept. 16, 2008, that its net asset
value fell below $1 per share.
The drop followed losses incurred on more than $785 million
in investments in commercial paper and other debt issued by
Lehman, which had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection the
day before.
It was the first time in more than a decade that a money
market mutual fund had "broke the buck." Those types of funds
are designed to maintain a constant $1 per share net asset
value.
The fund subsequently entered into liquidation. The U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission meanwhile sued Bent, his son
Bruce Bent II, and two Reserve corporate entities, accusing them
of making false statements to investors.
A federal jury in November 2012 cleared the senior Bent on
all charges. Bruce Bent II was cleared of violating securities
fraud laws but was found liable for a single negligent
violation.
The jury found two of the Bents' companies, Reserve
Management Co Inc and Resrv Partners Inc, liable of violating
securities laws as well.
The class action, which was led by Third Avenue
Institutional International Value Fund LP, named as defendants
both Bents as well as Arthur Bent III, another of the senior
Bent's sons, and three corporate entities including Reserve
Management Co.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in September 2012
dismissed claims under state law and the Investment Company Act,
but allowed various claims the defendants violated other federal
securities laws to move forward.
Browne, a partner at Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann,
said the settlement if approved by Gardephe will "ensure the
prompt distribution to shareholders of substantial amounts of
shareholder money that has been withheld from investors, and
steadily depleted, for nearly five years."
As part of the class action settlement, the defendants will
pay $10 million in cash to investors in the Reserve Primary
Fund, which will be bring the fund's assets to $107 million.
The defendants, who continue to deny wrongdoing, will also
give up more than $42 million of $72 million in claims they had
asserted for indemnification, expenses and management fees
against a court-ordered expense fund established to provide
money to pay operational expenses of the Reserve Primary Fund.
As part of the accord, the defendants also will release
claims against State Street Corp, allowing $2.5 million
that the court previously ordered held back to be distributed to
shareholders.
Richard Mahony, a spokesman for the Bents, said they were
pleased to bring the case to a close. He said investors in
Reserve Primary Fund have already received more than 99 percent
of their investment from 2008.
"This class action settlement ensures they will receive even
more," Mahoney said.
Under the settlement, up to $4 million in the court-ordered
expense fund will be held back to cover future defense costs for
the Bents and other defendants in the SEC lawsuit and other
litigation.
The Bents and other defendants will meanwhile release claims
against the independent trustees of Reserve Primary Fund for
misappropriation of fund assets. A lawyer for the trustee did
not immediately respond to a request for comment after normal
business hours Friday.
Lawyers for the investors will also apply for up to $5
million in attorneys fees and reimbursement of $250,000 in
expenses, according to court papers.
The case is In re The Reserve Primary Fund Securities &
Derivative Class Action Litigation, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York (Manhattan), No. 08-8060.