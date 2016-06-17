BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
VANCOUVER, June 17 Shareholders of Reservoir Minerals Inc, a small mining company with a large copper deposit in Serbia, voted in favor of a takeover by fellow Canadian miner Nevsun Resources Ltd, Reservoir's chairman said on Friday.
More than two-thirds of Reservoir shareholders supported the friendly takeover deal, Reservoir Chairman Miles Thompson said at a special meeting of shareholders in Vancouver.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, writing by Susan Taylor in Toronto)
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
LONDON, May 23 Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday accused Merck & Co of operating an anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade, designed to restrict competition from so-called biosimilar copies of the drug.