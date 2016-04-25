April 24 Canadian miner Nevsun Resources Ltd
said it has agreed to buy Reservoir Minerals Inc
for about $365 million in cash and stock.
Nevsun will pay two shares of Nevsun and $0.001 in cash for
each Reservoir share, the company said on Sunday.
The deal values Reservoir shares at C$9.401 each,
representing a 35 percent premium to its last close, based on
Nevsun stock's Friday closing price.
The deal will allow Reservoir to exercise its right of first
refusal on Freeport-McMoran's stake in Timok project,
scuppering Lundin Mining's previously announced
acquisition of the stake.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)