SARAJEVO Jan 16 REV, the Serbian unit of
Canada's Reservoir Capital Corp , has won a 30-year
concession to build three 18-megawatt hydro power plants in
neighbouring Bosnia at a cost of $58 million, Reservoir Capital
said on Wednesday.
The project includes run-of-river plants on the Cehotina
river in the southeastern region of the country, close to the
border with Montenegro. The future plants will produce 70
gigawatt-hours of electricity annually, the company said in a
statement.
The Cehotina project is located close to the company's
flagship project in neighbouring Serbia where it is developing
the 60 MW Brodarevo hydro power plant on the Lim River and the
up to 20 MW Vranjska Banja geothermal project.
The Canadian company, which is exploring a number of
renewable projects in Southeast Europe, had earlier signed a
20-year power sale deal from its future Brodarevo plant with GDF
Suez Energia Italia (GSEI) through which it will deliver
supplies to Italy.
Bosnia obtains 40 percent of its electricity from hydro
power, with the rest coming from coal-fired plants, making the
Balkan country one of the few in the region capable of exporting
power. Its neighbours rely on imports to cover between 30 and 50
percent of their consumption.