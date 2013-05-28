May 28 Recent gains in U.S. home prices are
coming too fast in some areas, particularly California, and
could stall or reverse, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.
California has seen price increases of 13 percent over the
last year, Fitch said.
In Los Angeles, for example, prices are up more than 10
percent in the past year despite a jobless rate that remains
above 10 percent and real incomes that have declined over the
past two years.
U.S. home prices accelerated in March by the most in nearly
seven years, according to data released on Tuesday.
.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan
areas climbed 10.9 percent year over year, beating expectations
for 10.2 percent. This was the biggest increase since April
2006, just before prices peaked in the summer of that year.
Home prices in Phoenix continued their sharp ascent, rising
22.5 percent from a year earlier. Other standouts included San
Francisco, up 22.2 percent, and hard-hit Las Vegas, up 20.6
percent.
Restricted supply and heightened demand are raising bidding
prices, Fitch analysts said in a statement.
"The demand is artificially high as borrowers remain on the
side lines waiting for prices to stabilize," they wrote. "We
believe this level of housing demand is likely to abate once the
pent-up demand is satisfied."
The supply-demand imbalance is even more pronounced in
regions with strong institutional and retail bids for rental
properties, Fitch said.
That sector has attracted an estimated $8 billion to $10
billion of new capital, Fitch said, with a large number of
buyers vying for a limited number of homes in many markets.