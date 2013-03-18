BRUSSELS, March 18 Belgian plastic bottle maker Resilux said it expected core profit not to fall any further in 2013 as it reins in costs and diversifies products and customers after an 8 percent drop in 2012 due to higher wages.

Resilux, which passes on changes in raw material prices to its customers, said the economic problems in Spain impacted sales in that country while wage costs were pushed up by a stronger Swiss Franc and dollar.

Core profit (EBITDA) in 2012 was 26.1 million euros ($34.10 million) and the group expects to reach at least that same level in 2013.

The group said it would pay a gross dividend of 1.65 euros per share, the same as a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)