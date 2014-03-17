BRUSSELS, March 17 Belgian plastic bottle maker
Resilux forecast a core profit at least as high this
year as in 2013 when it experienced increased sales to southern
and eastern Europe, particularly in a warm and sunny July and
August.
Resilux's turnover increased last year by 6.1 percent to
296.0 million euros ($412.18 million), while core profit or
gross cashflow (EBITDA) was 17 percent higher at 30.6 million
euros.
The company said it would be paying particular attention
this year to cost control and the diversification of its
customers and product mix.
Resilux is proposing a gross dividend of 1.80 euros per
share, up from the 1.65 euros it paid a year ago.
($1 = 0.7181 Euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)