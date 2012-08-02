* Q4 earnings per share 53 cents vs est $0.49

Aug 2 ResMed, a maker of medical devices to treat sleep disorders, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results as its sleep masks and other products sold well in the Americas.

Net profit for the April-June period rose to $76.8 million, or 53 cents per share, from $58.5 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 49 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at the California-based company rose 9 percent to $371.9 million, beating analysts' estimates of $368.4 million.

Revenue in Americas improved 13 percent to $207.4 million, while international revenue rose 3 percent to $164.5 million.

ResMed, which makes sleep masks to improve breathing in people who snore and equipment for respiratory disorders, is currently scouting for a new chief executive to replace CEO and founder Peter Farrell, who plans to leave by the end of 2013.

Shares of the company, which operates in more than 60 countries, have gained nearly 25 percent in value since the beginning of the year. They closed at $31.83 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.