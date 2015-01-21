(Corrects salary in paragraph 3 to "$24,000" from "$24
million")
Jan 21 Oil and gas producer Resolute Energy Corp
said it would temporarily reduced the base salary of its
executives, including slashing that of its CEO's by 96 percent,
this year to improve its cash flow as oil prices slump.
The salary cuts will start from Feb. 1 and continue through
the year, resuming to previous levels from Jan. 1, 2016,
Resolute Energy said in a regulatory filing.
The company said Chief Executive Nicholas Sutton's base
salary will be reduced by about 96 percent to $24,000.
A whole host oil and gas companies across the globe have cut
jobs, lowered budgets and found other ways to shave off costs to
blunt the effect of slumping oil prices.
Global oil prices have tumbled almost 60 percent since June,
hitting five-year lows as growing production and tepid global
demand has caused a supply glut and prompted oil producers to
scale back spending.
Resolute Energy's shares closed at 86 cents on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)