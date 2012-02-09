TORONTO Feb 9 Resolute Forest Products
, formerly known as AbitibiBowater, reported a
fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, due to lower demand and weaker
pricing for its pulp products.
Montreal-based Resolute said its loss in the quarter ended
Dec. 31 came in at $6 million, or 6 cents a share. That compared
with a year ago profit of $4.2 billion, or $44.82 a share, when
results benefited from a huge gain related to the company's
reorganization.
"Lower demand and weaker pricing for kraft pulp had the most
significant impact on fourth quarter results," said CEO Richard
Garneau, in a statement.
"We continued our strategy of controlling finished goods
inventory by taking market-related downtime to offset the
slowdown in demand caused by recent economic uncertainty," he
added.