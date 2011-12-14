LONDON Dec 14 British insurance
acquisition specialist Resolution said its founder,
Clive Cowdery, had bought over 600,000 pounds' ($932,300) worth
of its shares as a personal investment, in a sign the group is
not planning further takeovers.
Insurance entrepreneur Cowdery bought 240,000 Resolution
shares at 252.91 pence per share, the company said in a
regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Cowdery, who founded Resolution in 2008 to buy
underperforming British life insurers and merge them into a
profitable whole, is in charge of the group's acquisition
strategy and would be barred from investing in its shares if he
knew of any forthcoming deals, analysts said.
Cowdery already owns a stake in Resolution through a 28
million pound investment made collectively with other members of
the group's senior management team when it floated three years
ago.
Resolution in February said it would prioritise merging and
squeezing cost savings from its existing acquisitions, though it
did not definitively rule out further deals.
As recently as last month, the company said it had held
fruitless talks with life insurer Phoenix about buying
the company.
Resolution shares slumped last year on fears it might launch
rights issues to finance takeovers, but the stock has gained 7
percent since the start of 2011, outperforming a 17 percent
decline in the European insurance share index
Resolution has over the past two years bought life insurer
Friends Provident, most of Axa's British operations,
and parts of private health insurer Bupa.
It is currently looking at other ventures that could include
consolidating closed life insurers in Europe or the United
States, though it has said these would be carried out through
new investment vehicles.