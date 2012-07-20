LONDON, JULY 20 - British insurer Resolution said it
had cancelled plans to return 250 million pounds ($393
million)to shareholders, blaming increasingly uncertain economic
and financial market conditions.
"I understand that shareholders will be very disappointed
that the board has concluded not to return a second 250 million
pounds of capital, but it would be inappropriate to do so
against the backdrop of heightened investment, economic and
regulatory uncertainty," Resolution Chairman Mike Biggs said in
a statement.
Resolution, which pledged last year to hand back the cash
during the first half of 2012, had warned in March that volatile
market conditions might make it impossible to deliver.