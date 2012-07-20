LONDON, JULY 20 - British insurer Resolution said it had cancelled plans to return 250 million pounds ($393 million)to shareholders, blaming increasingly uncertain economic and financial market conditions.

"I understand that shareholders will be very disappointed that the board has concluded not to return a second 250 million pounds of capital, but it would be inappropriate to do so against the backdrop of heightened investment, economic and regulatory uncertainty," Resolution Chairman Mike Biggs said in a statement.

Resolution, which pledged last year to hand back the cash during the first half of 2012, had warned in March that volatile market conditions might make it impossible to deliver.