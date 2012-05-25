* Structure "unsustainable" - shareholder
* Resolution says sees no need for change
* New rules on externally managed companies expected July
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, May 25 Resolution, the British
insurance-focused buyout firm, is under pressure from regulators
and investors to dismantle a complex board structure designed to
cut its tax bill that some now say is opaque and costly.
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) is expected in
July to unveil rules that could force Resolution to reorganise
or lose its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, a
change that would prompt some investors to sell its shares.
Some shareholders also doubt whether the structure, under
which Resolution pays about 20 million pounds ($31 million) a
year to outsource its acquisition activities to a separate firm
run by its own founder, Clive Cowdery, offers value for money.
"That structure is just unsustainable, and it will have to
end," said one top 15 shareholder in the company.
"Resolution is way too top-heavy."
Resolution, created in 2008 to buy and merge financial
services firms before selling them at a profit, is based in
Guernsey, where it does not have to pay tax on disposals.
But its key M&A activities are carried out by a separate
London-based firm whose management, including Cowdery, does not
sit on the board of Resolution itself.
In January, the FSA proposed that such "externally managed"
companies, since they effectively allow managers to avoid
shareholder scrutiny, should not be eligible for a premium LSE
listing reserved for firms that meet the highest regulatory
standards.
A loss of Resolution's premium listing would force some
investment funds that track the broad equity market to sell
their shares in the group, putting added pressure on a stock
that has shed a third of its value in the past year.
NO CHANGE
Resolution said its structure was designed at shareholders'
own request to maximise investment returns, and it had no plans
to change.
"Our view is that there's no issue with the structure in the
way we operate it," a spokesman said.
Resolution's premium listing is of "significant value", and
the company has told the FSA its proposals are not justified,
Chief Executive John Tiner told shareholders last week.
Reintegrating Cowdery's M&A advisory unit with the listed
Resolution entity could cost the company its tax-efficient
Guernsey domicile, as the Guernsey authorities might then decide
it was effectively run from Britain, the spokesman added.
Analysts say it has become harder for Resolution to justify
paying an external company to carry out its M&A because it has
done fewer deals than first expected, with many potential
vendors deterred from selling by persistently low market prices.
The company, set up to carry out several consolidation
projects at once, has since narrowed its focus to British life
insurance, and has completed just three takeovers in four years.
"I think the average shareholder doesn't like the fact that
they're paying quite a lot of money per annum to an operational
company where the added value is not clear at this point,"
Berenberg analyst Trevor Moss said.
Resolution said last year it would concentrate on merging
and squeezing cost savings from its existing acquisitions rather
than seeking out new deals, though it has since held fruitless
talks with closed life fund operator Phoenix.
Criticism of Resolution's board structure formed a key part
of the defence mounted by its first acquisition target, Friends
Provident, before the life insurer agreed to be taken over in
2009.