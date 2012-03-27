* Says to update on capital repatriation by August
* Shares down 4.5 percent, top FTSE faller
* Outlines two-way split to boost returns to investors
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, March 27 British insurer Resolution
said it had shelved a promised 250 million pound ($398.4
million) handout to shareholders because falling bond and stock
prices had dented its finances, forcing its shares sharply
lower.
Resolution, which handed 250 million pounds to investors
through share buybacks last year and had pledged another 250
million in the first half of 2012, will update shareholders on
its cashback plans by August at the latest, it said on Tuesday.
"The whole of Europe has been struck by severe headwinds in
investment markets," Chief Executive John Tiner told reporters
on a conference call.
"What we're doing in the first half of this year is to study
whether that capital can continue to come back to shareholders
bearing in mind market volatility."
Resolution shares were down 4.5 percent by 1005 GMT, the
biggest fallers in the FTSE 100 share index, which was 0.5
percent higher.
"We expect the news that Resolution is to delay confirming
the return of 250 million pounds of surplus capital to weigh on
near-term investor sentiment," analysts at Barclays Capital
wrote in a note.
Resolution, created to buy underperforming life insurers and
merge them into a more profitable whole, has for the past year
been focusing on cost savings and returning cash to investors
rather than on fresh acquisitions.
The company on Tuesday reported a 2011 operating profit of
681 million pounds ($1.09 billion), up from 275 million a year
earlier, and ahead of the 602 million expected by analysts in a
company poll.
The improvement reflected a one-off boost from accounting
adjustments and a deal last year to outsource many of its
back-office functions.
The company, which aims to make money for its backers by
selling or floating its merged life insurance operations, also
said it would split the business into two by early 2014 to
maximise potential returns.
Under the plan, Resolution will divide its operations into a
standard life insurer open to new customers, and a 'closed book'
of existing policies which will not take on new business and
will be managed for cash.
The company will continue to look for alternative ways of
allowing its backers to exit their investment, including
mergers, it said.
Resolution, founded by entrepreneur Clive Cowdery, has
bought Friends Provident, most of Axa's British
operations, and life insurer BHA, since launching in late 2008.
Shares in the group have fallen 10 percent in the past year,
lagging a 5 percent drop for the Stoxx 600 European insurance
share index.