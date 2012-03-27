* Says to update on capital repatriation by August

* Shares down 4.5 percent, top FTSE faller

* Outlines two-way split to boost returns to investors

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, March 27 British insurer Resolution said it had shelved a promised 250 million pound ($398.4 million) handout to shareholders because falling bond and stock prices had dented its finances, forcing its shares sharply lower.

Resolution, which handed 250 million pounds to investors through share buybacks last year and had pledged another 250 million in the first half of 2012, will update shareholders on its cashback plans by August at the latest, it said on Tuesday.

"The whole of Europe has been struck by severe headwinds in investment markets," Chief Executive John Tiner told reporters on a conference call.

"What we're doing in the first half of this year is to study whether that capital can continue to come back to shareholders bearing in mind market volatility."

Resolution shares were down 4.5 percent by 1005 GMT, the biggest fallers in the FTSE 100 share index, which was 0.5 percent higher.

"We expect the news that Resolution is to delay confirming the return of 250 million pounds of surplus capital to weigh on near-term investor sentiment," analysts at Barclays Capital wrote in a note.

Resolution, created to buy underperforming life insurers and merge them into a more profitable whole, has for the past year been focusing on cost savings and returning cash to investors rather than on fresh acquisitions.

The company on Tuesday reported a 2011 operating profit of 681 million pounds ($1.09 billion), up from 275 million a year earlier, and ahead of the 602 million expected by analysts in a company poll.

The improvement reflected a one-off boost from accounting adjustments and a deal last year to outsource many of its back-office functions.

The company, which aims to make money for its backers by selling or floating its merged life insurance operations, also said it would split the business into two by early 2014 to maximise potential returns.

Under the plan, Resolution will divide its operations into a standard life insurer open to new customers, and a 'closed book' of existing policies which will not take on new business and will be managed for cash.

The company will continue to look for alternative ways of allowing its backers to exit their investment, including mergers, it said.

Resolution, founded by entrepreneur Clive Cowdery, has bought Friends Provident, most of Axa's British operations, and life insurer BHA, since launching in late 2008.

Shares in the group have fallen 10 percent in the past year, lagging a 5 percent drop for the Stoxx 600 European insurance share index.