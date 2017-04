LONDON, March 18 The Resolution Group, an investment vehicle led by entrepreneur Clive Cowdery, expects to close a $600 million acquisition "shortly" in the United States.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group said its U.S. venture Resolution Life, set up last year to acquire life funds closed to new business, is planning to buy Nebraska domiciled Lincoln Benefit Life from Allstate Corporation.

Resolution Life is targeting further acquisitions of $2 billion, the group said.