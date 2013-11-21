LONDON Nov 21 British life group Resolution
has entered talks to sell its Luxembourg-based Lombard
division, which sells tax-efficient insurance products to
ultra-rich clients.
In a statement late on Thursday, Resolution said it is "in
discussions" over a disposal of its Lombard arm, which includes
Lombard International Assurance and Insurance Development
Holdings.
Lombard manages assets worth about 20 billion pounds ($32.3
billion), according to Resolution's half-year earnings report in
August, and paid a 4 million pound dividend to the parent
company in 2012.
Lombard sells life assurance products through financial
advisers and private banks to rich individuals in Europe, Latin
America and Asia.
Resolution did not identify the prospective buyer of the
business and said there was "no certainty these discussions will
result in a transaction being agreed".