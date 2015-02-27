(Adds executive's comments, background)
TOKYO Feb 27 Resona Holdings Inc said
it will repay the remaining 128 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in
bailout money after its shareholders' meeting in June, the last
major bank to exit state help received during Japan's financial
crisis in the late 1990s.
Japan's fourth-largest lender by assets was effectively
nationalised in 2003 after it sank under the weight of bad loans
and received over 3 trillion yen in public funds. It has been
paying down the bailout money and had said previously it would
be able to pay back everything by the end of March 2018.
The Japanese government injected more than $84 billion into
banks in late 1990s when they were hit by mounting bad loans
after the country's asset bubble burst.
President Kazuhiro Higashi also told reporters that Resona,
which has focused on the domestic retail business, is seeking
business alliances with regional banks as part of its growth
strategy.
"We are not seeking capital alliance but we don't rule out
such possibility as a result of doing business together," he
said.
Resona also said two top Japanese insurers, Nippon Life
and Dai-ichi Life, will buy its stake worth
86.5 billion yen. After the transaction, Dai-ichi will become
Resona's biggest shareholder with 5.5 percent stake and Nippon
Life its fifth biggest with 2.9 percent.
($1 = 118.9400 yen)
