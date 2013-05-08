TOKYO May 9 Japanese lender Resona Holdings Inc will repay the 870 billion yen ($8.8 billion) in public funds it still owes the government in five years, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Resona was expected to announce the repayment on Friday when it reports earnings, the sources said.

($1 = 98.8200 Japanese yen)