BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
TOKYO May 9 Japanese lender Resona Holdings Inc will repay the 870 billion yen ($8.8 billion) in public funds it still owes the government in five years, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Resona was expected to announce the repayment on Friday when it reports earnings, the sources said.
($1 = 98.8200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse and Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.