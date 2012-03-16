SEOUL, March 16 Korea Resources Corp (KORES) said on Friday that it will invest at least 600 billion won ($532.01 million) this year for overseas resource development, and it is looking into acquiring stakes in bituminous coal mines in Indonesia and North America this year.

Kim Shin-jong, president and chief executive of the state run South Korean resource developer, said KORES aimed to shore up the country's self-sufficiency level for six major minerals to 50 percent by 2020.

On Mongolia's Tavan Tolgoi coal project, a key asset that South Korea has been looking at to boost self sufficiency in natural resources, Kim said KORES had been in talks with Mongolia and Russia to take a bigger stake in the project, although a deal was unlikely to be finalised by June because of a general election in Mongolia.

KORES has been leading South Korea's drive to boost self-sufficiency of key mineral resources such as iron ore, coal, copper, and rare metals to feed its manufacturing-based economy, ranked Asia's fourth-largest.