By Cho Mee-young
| SEOUL, March 16
SEOUL, March 16 Korea Resources Corp
(KORES) said on Friday that it will invest at least
600 billion won ($532.01 million) this year for overseas
resource development, and it is looking into acquiring stakes in
bituminous coal mines in Indonesia and North America this year.
Kim Shin-jong, president and chief executive of the state
run South Korean resource developer, said KORES aimed to shore
up the country's self-sufficiency level for six major minerals
to 50 percent by 2020.
On Mongolia's Tavan Tolgoi coal project, a key asset that
South Korea has been looking at to boost self sufficiency in
natural resources, Kim said KORES had been in talks with
Mongolia and Russia to take a bigger stake in the project,
although a deal was unlikely to be finalised by June because of
a general election in Mongolia.
KORES has been leading South Korea's drive to boost
self-sufficiency of key mineral resources such as iron ore,
coal, copper, and rare metals to feed its manufacturing-based
economy, ranked Asia's fourth-largest.