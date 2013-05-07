Armenia c.bank ups 2017 inflation forecast to 2.5 pct from 0.6 pct
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
(In May 6 story, corrects headline and second bullet point to say company reported net income, not a loss, of $0.03 per share)
BANGALORE May 7 May 6 Resource America Inc : * Reports operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2013 * Q2 earnings per share $0.03 * Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 31 J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of the globe's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals that threaten to oust President Michel Temer, Brazilian prosecutors said.