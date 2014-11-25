SYDNEY The number of resource projects reaching the committed stage in Australia is dropping as minerals and energy prices contract, the government's chief commodities forecaster said on Wednesday.

"Declining commodity prices have continued to weigh on investment decisions with many developers revisiting project feasibility studies amid weaker than expected prices" the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE) said.

As of October, 44 resource projects worth A$228 billion ($194.37 billion) stood at the committed stage, versus 48 projects worth A$229 billion ($195.22 billion) in April, according to BREE.

(1 US dollar = 1.1730 Australian dollar)

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Chris Reese; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)