WASHINGTON May 15 Over 80 percent of the
world's major oil and gas-producing and mining countries fail to
meet "satisfactory standards" for managing their natural
resources, according to a new report that tracks resource
mismanagement and corruption.
New York-based Revenue Watch Institute released its Resource
Governance Index on Wednesday, which scores and ranks 58
countries according to transparency and accountability in their
oil, gas and mining sectors.
The index, which will be released annually from this year,
is designed to help commodity-rich countries avoid the so-called
"resource curse", in which their economies grow only slowly due
to poor institutional oversight.
"The lives of over a billion citizens could be transformed
if their governments managed their oil, gas and minerals in a
more open, accountable manner," Revenue Watch said in a media
release.
The index scores countries on a scale of 1 to 100, with
Norway ranking as the top performer on governance with 98 and
Myanmar placing worst with a score of 4.
Countries are judged on four factors: legal framework,
transparency levels, government checks and balances, and
governance.
Only 11 of the 58 countries scored above the "satisfactory"
score of 70, according to the index.
"More than half the sample, 32 countries, do not meet even
basic standards of resource governance, performing weakly or
even failing," the report says.
The worst performing countries on the index rely almost
exclusively on natural resources as their main source of income,
according to Revenue Watch.
If their governments were to improve the way they manage
these resources, it would make a significant difference in their
economic development.
The index cited as an example Nigeria, whose oil revenues
were 60 percent higher than total international aid to
sub-Saharan Africa in 2011.
Revenue Watch also highlights that despite being strong
allies of the United States, which ranks second behind Norway,
countries like Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan rank 48th and 49th
respectively in the rankings.
"Countries like Canada, the U.S. and Australia also need to
ensure their multinational companies do not facilitate the
opacity found in many countries where they operate," said Daniel
Kaufmann, president of Revenue Watch.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Richard Pullin)