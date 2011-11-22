Nov 22 A report by the McKinsey Global
Institute, "Resource Revolution", lays out the challenges in a
world that will see three billion people join the middle classes
over the next two decades, spurring further huge demands for
resources.
The institute is the research arm of McKinsey & Company
consultancy.
Below are some of the main findings of the report, including
forecasts that resource prices will remain high.
PRICES
* During the 20th century, improvements in exploration,
extraction and cultivation techniques kept supply ahead of
increasing demand, cutting the real price of an equally-weighted
index of key commodities by almost half.
* During the past eight years alone, commodity prices have
undone the decline of the previous century, rising to levels not
seen since the early 1900s.
* The average of the McKinsey Global Institute commodity
price index was rebased at 100 for the average of 1999-2001 and
hit 260 during the average of the first four months of 2011.
* "Our analysis suggests they will remain high and volatile
for at least the next 20 years if current trends hold."
* The index is based on an arithmetical average of four
commodity indexes: food, agricultural raw materials, metals and
energy. Each index was weighted by total world export volumes
from 1999-2001.
GROWTH IN DEMAND
* The global car fleet is expected to almost double to 1.7
billion by 2030.
* In China, per capita meat consumption is due to increase
by 60 percent to 80 kg a year.
* Demand for steel is likely to rise by 80 percent.
* China is forecast to add each year floor space totalling
2.5 times the entire residential and commercial square footage
of the city of Chicago.
INVESTMENT/PRODUCTIVITY/CLIMATE
* Meeting the soaring demand for resources would require a
hike in investment by 50-75 percent to $3.1 trillion to $3.5
trillion per year.
* Measures to boost resource productivity, including
improving the energy efficiency of buildings, would cost $900
billion a year and meet 30 percent of total demand for resources
by 2030.
* Action to fight climate change would cost an additional
$260-$370 billion a year, depending on the rate of technological
advance in renewable energy.
