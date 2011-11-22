Nov 22 A report by the McKinsey Global Institute, "Resource Revolution", lays out the challenges in a world that will see three billion people join the middle classes over the next two decades, spurring further huge demands for resources.

The institute is the research arm of McKinsey & Company consultancy.

Below are some of the main findings of the report, including forecasts that resource prices will remain high.

PRICES

* During the 20th century, improvements in exploration, extraction and cultivation techniques kept supply ahead of increasing demand, cutting the real price of an equally-weighted index of key commodities by almost half.

* During the past eight years alone, commodity prices have undone the decline of the previous century, rising to levels not seen since the early 1900s.

* The average of the McKinsey Global Institute commodity price index was rebased at 100 for the average of 1999-2001 and hit 260 during the average of the first four months of 2011.

* "Our analysis suggests they will remain high and volatile for at least the next 20 years if current trends hold."

* The index is based on an arithmetical average of four commodity indexes: food, agricultural raw materials, metals and energy. Each index was weighted by total world export volumes from 1999-2001.

GROWTH IN DEMAND

* The global car fleet is expected to almost double to 1.7 billion by 2030.

* In China, per capita meat consumption is due to increase by 60 percent to 80 kg a year.

* Demand for steel is likely to rise by 80 percent.

* China is forecast to add each year floor space totalling 2.5 times the entire residential and commercial square footage of the city of Chicago.

INVESTMENT/PRODUCTIVITY/CLIMATE

* Meeting the soaring demand for resources would require a hike in investment by 50-75 percent to $3.1 trillion to $3.5 trillion per year.

* Measures to boost resource productivity, including improving the energy efficiency of buildings, would cost $900 billion a year and meet 30 percent of total demand for resources by 2030.

* Action to fight climate change would cost an additional $260-$370 billion a year, depending on the rate of technological advance in renewable energy.