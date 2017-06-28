LONDON, June 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than 80
per cent of the world's major mining, oil and gas-producing
countries fail to adequately govern the way they extract and
manage natural resources, according to an index that tracks
accountability and corruption.
Eritrea was the worst performer in the annual index released
by the New York-based Natural Resource Governance Institute
(NRGI), while Norway ranked top, closely followed by Chile,
Britain and Canada.
The index ranked 81 countries according to the transparency
and accountability of their oil, gas and mining sectors.
Sixty-six countries were found to be "weak, poor or failing"
in their governance of extractive industries, with less than 20
per cent achieving "good" or "satisfactory" overall ratings.
Launched in 2013, the index aims to help commodity-rich
nations avoid the pitfalls of the "resource curse", in which
their economies grow slowly due to poor institutional management
and oversight of their natural resources.
"Good governance of extractive industries is a fundamental
step out of poverty for the 1.8 billion poor citizens living in
the 81 countries we assessed...," said Daniel Kaufmann,
president and chief executive of the NRGI, an independent
non-profit organisation.
"It is encouraging that dozens of countries are adopting
extractives laws and regulations, but often these are not
matched by meaningful action in practice."
The index showed some middle-income countries including
Colombia, Indonesia, Ghana, Mongolia, Peru, Mexico and Botswana
achieved good or satisfactory overall ratings.
Burkina Faso was placed highest among the low-income
countries studied and its mining sector ranked 20th overall.
The NRGI said the situation is worse in countries where
corruption is systemic, including in policy areas such as
environmental and social impacts, and the sharing of resource
revenues by national governments with local authorities.
The index also looked at how well citizens and local
communities could voice concerns and hold governments to
account.
It also examined the transparency of management of sovereign
wealth funds in 33 countries. Eleven sovereign wealth funds,
managing $1.5 trillion in wealth, were rated as failing.
The best governed of those studied was Colombia's Savings
and Stabilization Fund followed by Ghana's Stabilization Fund.
Chile’s Codelco state mining company was rated the
best-governed of 74 extractive sector state-owned enterprises
that were assessed for their disclosures and corporate
governance.
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India came second.
In total, 48 countries’ state-owned companies were given
"unsatisfactory" ratings.
The NRGI called on governments to support transparency
measures, including laws to ensure the identities of the true
beneficiaries of oil and mining companies are clear.
(Reporting by Paola Totaro, Editing by Astrid Zweynert
@azweynert. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)