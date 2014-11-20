BRIEF-Crane Co buys Westlock Controls from Emerson for $40 mln
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 Restamax Oyj :
* Restamax begins acquisition of company shares
* Maximum of 200,000 shares will be acquired, which corresponds to about 1.22 pct of all shares in votes
* Acquisition of company shares will begin on Nov. 21 at earliest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jakub Kulas)
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes