Oct 24 Restamax Oyj
* Profit warning: despite strong growth Restamax lowers its
2014 profit guidance
* Says profit development in September and October has been
poorer than expected
* Estimates that 2014 turnover will increase to 84.0-90.0
million euros
* Sees 2014 EBITDA to increase to 11.5-13.0 million euros
and operating profit to increase to 5.5-7.0 million euros
* Says previously estimated that 2014 turnover would
increase to 86.0-97.0 million euros
* Says previously estimated that 2014 EBITDA would increase
to 14.5-16.3 million euros and operating profit would increase
to 8.7-10.4 million euros
