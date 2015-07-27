July 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc
, the company formed out of Burger King's
takeover of Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons last
year, reported a profit for the second quarter, compared with a
loss in the first three months of the year, as same-restaurant
sales rose.
The company, posting second-quarter results for the first
time, reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $9.6
million, or 5 cents per share, for the three months ended June
30, compared with a loss of $8.1 million, or 4 cents per share,
in the first quarter.
Revenue rose nearly 12 percent to $1.04 billion.
