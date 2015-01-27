TORONTO Jan 27 Canadian coffee and doughnut
chain Tim Hortons confirmed on Tuesday it will cut jobs as it
reorganizes after being acquired by U.S. fast food chain Burger
King for C$12.64 billion ($10.20 billion) last year.
Tim Hortons declined to provide exact figures on the number
of employees to be affected, saying it is still in the process
of reorganizing. The Financial Post reported last week that a
"significant" number of the roughly 1,400 employees at its head
office in Oakville, Ontario, and in regional offices would be
let go.
"We have had to make some difficult but necessary decisions
today as we reorganize our company to position ourselves for the
significant growth and opportunities ahead of us," said company
spokeswoman Alexandra Cygal.
Burger King announced its takeover of the Canadian chain in
August in a deal that created the world's third-largest
fast-food restaurant group. The two fast food chains are now a
combined company, Restaurant Brands International Inc,
majority owned by a New York-based Brazilian investment firm, 3G
Capital.
Some employees will take on new roles, Cygal said, but those
leaving the company will be given enhanced severance packages
and continuing health benefits.
As part of undertakings made to the government of Canada to
get the takeover approved, Burger King vowed to maintain 100
percent of existing employment levels at Tim Hortons' stores
across Canada, but it provided no assurances that it would keep
the more than 1,000 employees at Tim Hortons' head office.
Burger King said instead it would establish the head office
of the new combined company in Oakville and maintain significant
employment levels there.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)