TORONTO Feb 17 Restaurant Brands International
is not planning further corporate job cuts at its Tim
Hortons unit, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.
"We executed our organizational restructuring up front,
which really focused on back office, corporate areas where we
said we'd see overlap in the business," said CEO Daniel
Schwartz. " ... We have no plans to have any more job cuts."
The company said it would focus on deleveraging and
reinvesting in the business. Tim Hortons' U.S and international
growth would be a top priority, but something that would take
time, it added.
Restaurant Brands was formed from Burger King's takeover of
Tim Hortons last year.
