Oct 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc , formed last year out of Burger King's takeover of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons, said third-quarter profit soared from the preceding quarter, helped by new restaurants and lower costs.

The company, posting third-quarter results for the first time, said net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $49.6 million, or 24 cents per share, from $9.6 million, or 5 cents per share, in the second quarter.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company's revenue fell 2 percent to $1.02 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)