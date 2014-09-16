WELLINGTON, Sept 17 New Zealand's Restaurant
Brands on Wednesday said its second-quarter sales rose
5.8 percent from a year earlier, due to higher sales at the
restaurant operator's KFC outlets.
Total sales came in at NZ$108.0 million ($88.47 million), up
NZ$5.9 million from the same quarter last year. Quarterly sales
at the company's KFC restaurants rose 7.4 percent from the same
period last year, boosted by high demand for new menus and
campaigns.
Quarterly sales at Pizza Hut and Starbuck's Coffee also
rose, while sales at its Carl's Jr. burger chain were down 37.9
percent from a year earlier, when the company had a number of
store openings.
(1 US dollar = 1.2207 New Zealand dollar)
