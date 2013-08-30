Aug 30 Restaurant Group PLC : * H1 total revenue increased 11.5% to £280M (2012: £252M) * Profit before tax increased by 15% to £30.0M (2012: £26.1M) * Like-for-like sales increased by 5% * Like-for-like sales growth for the 34 weeks to 25 August 2013 at 4.25% * Confident of delivering another year of further profitable progress * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here