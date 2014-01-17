(In paragraph one, corrects the ticker symbol (Reuters
By Olivia Oran
Jan 17 Several full-service casual dining chains
are looking to sell themselves, hoping that strong valuations
from fast-growing rivals like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
and Panera Bread Co mean that deals could be
accomplished at favorable prices this year.
Consumers have shunned restaurants that offer table service
in favor of faster and cheaper options at the counter, an
industry known as fast casual restaurants.
As a result, a number of casual dining chains such as Ruby
Tuesday Inc and TGI Fridays are exploring sales
processes, people have told Reuters. Others like Dave & Busters
and Darden's Red Lobster chain are also considering
sales.
These companies have had their own struggles, but are coming
to market at a time when valuations in the restaurant sector
overall are at all-time highs.
"The valuations for these brands appear pretty lofty in
contrast to a pretty crummy operating environment for many of
these companies which are rumored to be for sale," said Bob
Derrington, an analyst at Wunderlich Securities.
The stock prices of fast casual chains have soared, with
companies trading at 23 times their last 12 months' earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Even casual dining chains whose operating performances have
deteriorated in the last several years have seen a spike in
valuations. These chains, which traded at roughly nine times
their last 12 month's EBITDA five years ago, are now trading at
around 12 times, according to market data.
One sizable restaurant deal has already been inked in
January - Apollo Global Management LLC's agreement to
acquire Chuck E Cheese parent CEC Entertainment Inc for
$1.3 billion.
In the last two years, there were only two large restaurant
deals: Roark Capital's acquisition of Carl's Jr. parent CKE
Restaurants and Centerbridge's purchase of P.F. Chang's China
Bistro Inc.
FAR FROM ROSY OUTLOOK
Restaurant stocks have climbed over 46 percent in the last
12 months, according to a restaurant index from investment bank
Stifel Nicolaus that includes over 40 different public
companies. The gain compares to a 26 percent rise for the S&P
500.
In addition to the soaring stock prices of companies like
Chipotle and Panera, restaurant chains looking to sell now can
benefit from recent successful public offerings from restaurant
chains like Noodles & Company and Potbelly Sandwich
Works.
Even so, the outlook for the restaurant industry remains far
from rosy.
U.S. restaurant industry sales are expected to top $683
billion in 2014, an increase of 3.6 percent from last year,
according to a forecast released last week by the National
Restaurant Association. The projected rise would be an
improvement from 2008 and 2009, but still lagging pre-recession
growth.
Ruby Tuesday said in early January that same-store sales at
company-owned stores had fallen 7.8 percent in the fiscal second
quarter ended Dec. 3 compared with the same quarter a year
prior. It also said it would close 30 U.S. locations.
Red Lobster, which Darden said it would sell or spin off
amid pressure from activist investor firm Barington Capital as
well as overall softness in casual dining, saw same-restaurant
sales decline 4.5 percent in its fiscal second quarter ended
Nov. 24.
"There are haves and have-nots in this business," said John
Tibe, U.S. joint head of retail investment banking at Jefferies
LLC.
It remains to be seen if the sheer number of companies on
the market will lead to any deals this time around, given the
difficulties many face.
"Buyers are concerned about valuations and how they're going
to get an acceptable return especially with larger chains," said
Bob Bielinski, managing director of CIT corporate finance,
retail and restaurants.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; additional reporting by
Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Michael Erman and
Leslie Adler)