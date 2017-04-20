April 20 Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky News reported.

Nightingale's departure is set to be announced as early as Friday, the newspaper also reported. bit.ly/2pWHdak

Restaurant Group named Barry Nightingale, the former head of Monarch Airlines, as its finance chief in June last year. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)