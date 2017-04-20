BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder to raise offer price in voluntary buyout -CTK
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
April 20 Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky News reported.
Nightingale's departure is set to be announced as early as Friday, the newspaper also reported. bit.ly/2pWHdak
Restaurant Group named Barry Nightingale, the former head of Monarch Airlines, as its finance chief in June last year. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
LAGOS, May 26 The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states.