May 19 Private equity firm Cinven is considering
a bid for Restaurant Group Plc, the owner of Mexican
food chains Chiquito and Joe's Kitchen, Sky News reported on
Thursday.
Restaurant Group's shares, which had more than halved in
value this year to Wednesday's close, rose as much as 11.4
percent to 354.5 pence. The stock was the top percentage gainer
on the FTSE 250 midcap index.
Other private equity firms such as TA Associates are also
interested in the British company, Sky News reported, citing
sources. (bit.ly/1U1r9v2)
Restaurant Group declined to comment on the report. Cinven
and TA Associates could not be immediately reached for comment.
The restaurant operator, which also owns Italian-American
restaurants chain Frankie & Benny's, had a market value of 640
million pounds ($935 million) as of Wednesday's close, according
to Thomson Reuters calculation.
An offer would have to be higher than 500 pence per share to
be considered credible, Sky News quoted a source as saying.
Last month, Restaurant Group warned on its full-year profit,
saying it did not expect any improvement in trading conditions
in the short term. The company also said its finance chief would
leave with immediate effect.
($1 = 0.68 pounds)
