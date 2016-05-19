(Adds Cinven response, Restaurant Group background)
May 19 Private equity firm Cinven is
considering a bid for Restaurant Group Plc, the owner of
Mexican food chains Chiquito and Joe's Kitchen, Sky News
reported on Thursday.
Restaurant Group's stock rose as much as 11.4 percent to
354.5 pence and was the top percentage gainer on the FTSE 250
midcap index. The shares had more than halved in value
this year to Wednesday's close.
Other private equity firms such as TA Associates are also
interested in the British company, Sky News reported, citing
sources. (bit.ly/1U1r9v2)
Cinven and Restaurant Group declined to comment on the
report. TA Associates did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Restaurant Group, which also owns Italian-American
restaurants chain Frankie & Benny's, had a market value of 640
million pounds ($935 million) as of Wednesday's close, according
to Thomson Reuters calculation.
An offer would have to be higher than 500 pence per share to
be considered credible, Sky News quoted a source as saying.
Last month, Restaurant Group warned on its full-year profit,
saying it did not expect any improvement in trading conditions
in the short term. The company also said its finance chief would
leave with immediate effect.
Restaurant Group has seen increased competition from
food-led pubs and branded restaurant chains and a drop in
visitors to retail shopping parks, where many of its outlets are
located.
The company operates more than 500 restaurants and pub
restaurants predominantly in leisure locations and airports.
($1 = 0.68 pounds)
