April 29 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc
on Friday warned on full-year profit outlook as it does not
expect any improvement in trading conditions in the short term.
Restaurant Group, which operates chains like Chiquito and
Frankie & Benny's, expects like-for-like sales to be down
between 2.5 percent and 5.0 percent for the full year, resulting
in profit before tax in the range of 74-80 million pounds.
The company reported a profit before tax of 86.8 million
pounds ($127.03 million) in the previous year.
Restaurant Group said its chief financial officer, Stephen
Critoph, would leave the company with immediate effect and that
the board had commenced the search for a new CFO.
($1 = 0.6833 pounds)
