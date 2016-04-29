April 29 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc on Friday warned on full-year profit outlook as it does not expect any improvement in trading conditions in the short term.

Restaurant Group, which operates chains like Chiquito and Frankie & Benny's, expects like-for-like sales to be down between 2.5 percent and 5.0 percent for the full year, resulting in profit before tax in the range of 74-80 million pounds.

The company reported a profit before tax of 86.8 million pounds ($127.03 million) in the previous year.

Restaurant Group said its chief financial officer, Stephen Critoph, would leave the company with immediate effect and that the board had commenced the search for a new CFO. ($1 = 0.6833 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)