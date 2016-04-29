* Sees FY LFL sales down between 2.5 pct and 5.0 pct
* Sees FY PBT in the range of 74-80 mln stg
* Shares down as much as 25 pct
(Adds CEO, analyst comments; context, bullets)
By Aastha Agnihotri
April 29 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc
on Friday warned on full-year profit outlook as it does not
expect any improvement in trading conditions in the short term
and said its finance chief would leave with immediate effect.
Shares in the company slumped as much as 25 percent to their
lowest level since June 2012 on the London Stock Exchange. The
stock was the worst performer on the pan-European Stoxx 600
.
Restaurant Group, which operates chains like Chiquito and
Frankie & Benny's, has seen its performance hurt by the growth
of online shopping, resulting in lower footfalls and higher
level of competition from food-led pubs and other branded
restaurant chains in the UK.
"We don't see the trend improving anytime soon, with plenty
of headwinds ahead of us," Chief Executive Danny Breithaupt said
on a media call.
The company had said in January that it was more cautious
than previously on its 2016 outlook.
Restaurant Group now expects like-for-like sales to be down
between 2.5 percent and 5.0 percent for the full year, resulting
in profit before tax in the range of 74-80 million pounds.
The company reported a profit before tax of 86.8 million
pounds ($127.03 million) in the previous year.
According to market research company Coffer Peach Business
Tracker, sales across the sector have slowed.
Britain's managed pub and restaurant operators are
experiencing a sales slowdown at the start of 2016, with
collective like-for-like sales growing just 0.6 percent in
March, the research company study showed.
Restaurant Group, which operates more than 500 restaurants
and pub restaurants predominantly in leisure locations and
airports, said the roll-out of new sites will be slowed to 30
units this year compared to 44 new sites opened in last year.
The company said it had begun a comprehensive review of its
operating strategy, which includes its property portfolio, site
roll-out programme, brand positioning and overheads.
"We believe the review is unlikely to find any silver
bullets in the short term but shows management focusing on
fixing the existing estate rather than rolling out new sites,"
analyst Ali Naqvi of Peel Hunt wrote in a note.
Breithaupt said the group is improving its menu, which have
so far helped drive footfalls "but again these are all long-term
solutions as opposed to very short-term fixes."
Restaurant Group said its chief financial officer, Stephen
Critoph, would leave the company with immediate effect and that
the board had commenced the search for a new CFO.
Shares in the company were down 24.6 percent at 282.3 pence
at 0816 GMT.
($1 = 0.6833 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Anupama Dwivedi)