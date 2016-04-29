* Sees FY LFL sales down between 2.5 pct and 5.0 pct

By Aastha Agnihotri

April 29 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc on Friday warned on full-year profit outlook as it does not expect any improvement in trading conditions in the short term and said its finance chief would leave with immediate effect.

Shares in the company slumped as much as 25 percent to their lowest level since June 2012 on the London Stock Exchange. The stock was the worst performer on the pan-European Stoxx 600 .

Restaurant Group, which operates chains like Chiquito and Frankie & Benny's, has seen its performance hurt by the growth of online shopping, resulting in lower footfalls and higher level of competition from food-led pubs and other branded restaurant chains in the UK.

"We don't see the trend improving anytime soon, with plenty of headwinds ahead of us," Chief Executive Danny Breithaupt said on a media call.

The company had said in January that it was more cautious than previously on its 2016 outlook.

Restaurant Group now expects like-for-like sales to be down between 2.5 percent and 5.0 percent for the full year, resulting in profit before tax in the range of 74-80 million pounds.

The company reported a profit before tax of 86.8 million pounds ($127.03 million) in the previous year.

According to market research company Coffer Peach Business Tracker, sales across the sector have slowed.

Britain's managed pub and restaurant operators are experiencing a sales slowdown at the start of 2016, with collective like-for-like sales growing just 0.6 percent in March, the research company study showed.

Restaurant Group, which operates more than 500 restaurants and pub restaurants predominantly in leisure locations and airports, said the roll-out of new sites will be slowed to 30 units this year compared to 44 new sites opened in last year.

The company said it had begun a comprehensive review of its operating strategy, which includes its property portfolio, site roll-out programme, brand positioning and overheads.

"We believe the review is unlikely to find any silver bullets in the short term but shows management focusing on fixing the existing estate rather than rolling out new sites," analyst Ali Naqvi of Peel Hunt wrote in a note.

Breithaupt said the group is improving its menu, which have so far helped drive footfalls "but again these are all long-term solutions as opposed to very short-term fixes."

Restaurant Group said its chief financial officer, Stephen Critoph, would leave the company with immediate effect and that the board had commenced the search for a new CFO.

Shares in the company were down 24.6 percent at 282.3 pence at 0816 GMT.

($1 = 0.6833 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Anupama Dwivedi)