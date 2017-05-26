May 26 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc said comparable sales for the 20 weeks to May 21 fell 1.8 percent and warned sales could fall further over the rest of the year as people cut spending on movies and travel.

Restaurant Group said its concessions business, which operates food and beverage formats within 12 British airports, benefitted from strong passenger numbers but expects this to moderate over the remainder of the year.

Rising inflation and muted wage growth following Britain's vote to leave the European Union last June is forcing many consumers to rein in their spending.

However, the company said it expects to deliver full-year pretax profit in line with market expectations.

