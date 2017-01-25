(Adds details, context, share price fall)
Jan 25 Restaurant Group's sales fell
last year and the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain warned on
Wednesday that a hike in Britain's minimum wage will drive costs
higher in 2017.
Shares in Restaurant Group, which operates more than 500
restaurants and pubs in the UK, were down 9.8 percent at 314.1
pence at 0827 GMT, making the stock the worst performer on the
FTSE Midcap Index.
Britain's finance minister in November raised the minimum
wage to 7.50 pounds from 7.20 pounds, taking the edge off a
benefits squeeze for low earners.
Restaurant Group, said it sees costs rising due to
initiatives such as an apprenticeship levy, proposed increases
in business rates and higher energy taxes.
The company also pointed to a rise in buying costs due to a
weak pound and commodity inflation.
Restaurant Group, which ousted its chief executive last
year, warned that trading in the first half of 2017 would remain
difficult.
Greene King Plc, a pub operator, in November
forecast a challenging consumer environment, partly due to
increasing levels of consumer uncertainty and further cost
pressures from a hike in British minimum wages.
Market research company Coffer Peach Business, said while
Britain's exit from the European Union remains the biggest worry
for restaurant, pub, bar and cafe group executives, confidence
has also been hit by concerns about business rates increases,
particularly among restaurant chains that are more dependent on
leased sites in urban areas.
Recent trading continues to be "challenging", Restaurant
Group said, adding that like-for-like sales fell 5.9 percent in
the final quarter, with a subdued performance across its leisure
brands.
Restaurant Group's market value more than halved last year
as it battled increased competition from food-led pubs and
branded restaurant chains and a drop in visitors to retail
shopping parks, where many of its outlets are located. It warned
on 2016 profit in April.
The company also said in August that it had identified 33
underperforming sites for sale or closure.
