WELLINGTON Oct 26 New Zealand fast food
operator Restaurant Brands Ltd's first-half profit
before one-off items rose around 2 percent despite flat
revenues.
The company which operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Starbucks
chains reported a net profit before non-trading items of NZ$8.8
million ($7.2 million) for the six months to Sept 10 compared
with NZ$8.6 million a year earlier.
Accounting for one-offs the profit fell to NZ$6.9 million.
Revenues were flat at NZ$167.2 million.
The company, whose shares closed on Thursday at NZ$2.45,
declared an unchanged dividend of 6.5 cents a share.
(Gyles Beckford)