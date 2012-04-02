WELLINGTON, April 3 New Zealand fast food
operator Restaurant Brands Ltd reported a 30 percent
fall in full year profit on Tuesday as sales fell, and said it
was looking to hold its profitability in a tight market.
The company, which operates the KFC, Starbucks and Pizza Hut
franchises, reported a net profit of NZ$16.9 million ($14
million) for the year to Feb 27 compared with NZ$24.3 million a
year earlier.
Last month the group said same store sales were down 2.5
percent on a year ago, with KFC sales flat, lower Pizza Hut
revenue, and a slight rise for Starbucks.
Group revenue fell nearly 5 percent to NZ$308.9 million,
mainly because of the impact of the Christchurch earthquake on
sales and the sale of some Pizza Hut stores to franchisees.
Shares in Restaurant Brands closed on Monday at NZ$1.86,
down around 10 percent so far this year, and just above the
two-year low struck last week.
The company, which declared a dividend of 9.5 cents a share
against last year's 10 cents, said the retail climate was tough,
but it regarded the profit as satisfactory after last year's
strong result.
"The company is expected to produce a result of at least the
same level in the year ahead," it said in a statement.
It said it was on track to open three or four stores of its
fourth franchise chain, Carl's Jr burgers, in the second half of
the year.
($1=NZ$1.21)
(Gyles Beckford)