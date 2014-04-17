BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
April 17 Restaurant Group Plc :
* Partial disposal of interest in Living Ventures Group (LVG)
* Announces disposal of part of its interest in Living Ventures Group following sale of Gusto business to a new company backed by Palatine Private Equity LLP and LVG Management
* Net proceeds of disposal will be distributed by way of a special dividend of 3.45 pence per share to shareholders
* TRG is receiving 7 mln stg of cash proceeds in respect of this disposal and resulting profit on disposal will be treated as an exceptional item in TRG's next results announcement
* Following disposal, TRG's only remaining interest in LVG will be a 4 mln stg loan note in Blackhouse Grill Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago