Jan 9 Restaurant Group Plc

* For 52 weeks ending 28 December, total turnover was up 9.6% on prior year

* Like-For-Like sales increased by 2.8%

* Christmas trading was strong with like-for-like sales growth of 5% over 2 week holiday period to 4th January

* Fy results are expected to be within range of market forecasts

* Outlook for 2015 and beyond is very positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)