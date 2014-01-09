Jan 9 Restaurant Group Plc, known for
its chains such as Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito, reported a 9
percent rise in full-year turnover, as its 'value for money'
deals attracted more customers to its franchises.
The FTSE-250 company, which owns more than 400 pubs and
restaurants at airports and retail outlets across the UK, also
said it saw strong trading at its new sites, and looked to open
36 to 43 new sites in 2014.
Like-for-like sales were 3.5 percent ahead of 2012, the
company said on Thursday.
Restaurant Group said full-year profit was ahead of the year
earlier, but did not specify by how much.
The company also said that it expected economic conditions
in 2014 to be similar to 2013.
Restaurant Group had reported a revenue of 533 million
pounds ($877.8 million) for the 52 weeks ended Dec. 30, 2012.
For the latest full year, analysts on average were expecting
revenue of 581.47 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Rival Marston's Plc, which has been increasing its
interest in food-focused outlets, said in November that it
expected strong Christmas bookings to boost prospects.
However, other restaurant and pub owning companies Mitchells
& Butlers and Greene King have cautioned that
despite a pick-up in sales, customers remained careful with
their money.
Restaurant Group shares closed at 595 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.