NEW YORK Oct 22 San Francisco retained its reputation for fine dining on Tuesday with two restaurants earning Michelin's highest honor again in the region's 2014 guide.

The French Laundry and The Restaurant at Meadowood, in the wine-producing Napa Valley, north of San Francisco, were awarded three Michelin stars, signifying exceptional cuisine, in the Michelin Guide San Francisco Bay Area and Wine Country.

Michelin, founded in France, rates restaurants in 23 countries. Its stars have become an internationally recognized sign of quality dining.

Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin Guides, said The French Laundry and The Restaurant at Meadowood, showcase the best of the region's dining scene, which has "a melting-pot outlook that combines the great produce and raw materials you find in California." The restaurants' tasting menus start at more than $200 a person.

The French Laundry has earned three stars since Michelin started its list of top San Francisco area restaurants in 2006.

Quince rose to the two-star category for its "excellent cuisine, worth a detour," according to Michelin, bringing the number of two-star restaurants to seven. Baume, Benu, Coi, Manresa, Saison and Atelier Crenn retained their two-star status from the previous year.

Michael Tusk, Quince's executive chef and owner, earned praise from critics and diners for his Italian and French-inspired dishes.

In the one-star category, Michelin added State Bird Provisions. The eatery won the best new U.S. restaurant prize from the James Beard Foundation in May.

Opened in 2011 by the husband-and-wife team of Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinki, it was noted for its mix of small contemporary American dishes served Chinese "dim-sum" style.

It was one of the 29 restaurants in the San Francisco Bay area that earned one star in the 2014 guide. Due to its popularity, the restaurant was closed this summer to expand and renovate.

"Despite adding tables and space, the wildly popular restaurant will remain a tough ticket thanks to the delightful staff and the inventive and masterful rotating dishes," Michelin said in a statement.

Five one-star restaurants from the previous year, Alexander's Steakhouse; Frances; La Costerna; Masa's and Redd, fell off the list this year.

Although San Francisco has its staple of fancy restaurants, more affordable restaurants are popular.

"The trend for more casual, good-value-for-money dining continues to surge ahead." Ellis said.

Reflecting this demand, the latest guide included 83 restaurants in its "Bib Gourmand" category. These restaurants offer two courses with a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less per person. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Patricia Reaney and Stacey Joyce)