SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazil's Restoque Comércio e
Confecções de Roupas SA has began talks with rival Inbrands SA
over a potential tie-up, which could create a leading apparel
retailer with 2.8 billion reais ($781 million) in annual
combined revenue and around 730 stores.
In a securities filing, Restoque said that both
companies signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding to
explore a potential merger. A two-week period for due diligence
was agreed upon, the filing said, adding the combined entity
would issue new shares once the deal is announced.
($1 = 3.5845 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese)