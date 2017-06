Nov 1 Furniture retailer Restoration Hardware priced its initial public offering at $24 a share on Thursday, at the top of its expected range, an underwriter said.

The company, backed by private equity firms Catterton Partners and Tower Three Partners LLC, raised $123.9 million by pricing 5.2 million shares as planned.

Restoration Hardware had intended to price shares at a range of $22 to $24 per share.